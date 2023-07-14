Ferrari Norris ecco come stanno le cose

Ma allora la Ferrari ha preso Norris? Da quando la notizia ha cominciato a girare in molto me lo avete chiesto. Ecco come stanno le cose.

Giornali e siti italiani hanno riportato che un famoso giornalista inglese Joe Saward, ha scritto di un pre contratto tra Norris e la Ferrari. Detto che Lando ha firmato con McLaren fino al 2025, basta leggere bene quel che scrive Joe per capire meglio.

“Norris and Albon were the subjects of wildly diverse rumours about the future over the weekend, with both being mentioned in connection with Ferrari and with Red Bull. Whether such moves make sense for either man in open to question but there are some who believe that Lando may already have some kind of pre-contract with Ferrari. I cannot see that as being a logical career path, given where Ferrari currently is, but then going to Red Bull and trying to beat Max Verstappen is also a career path from hell. The rumour mill now thinks Carlos Sainz will go off to Audi in 2025 while others think Charles Leclerc will go mad if he stays where he is at Ferrari and that Mercedes would love to have him. I am not saying any of this is true, I am merely pointing out the chitchat”

Sta tutto in questa riga: non sto dicendo che siano notizie vere. Joe riporta delle voci. Le stesse che una settimana fa parlavano di Albon a Maranello. Joe non dice: so che Norris ha firmato un pre accordo con la Ferrari. Dice ben altro.

In realtà in Ferrari non hanno ancora affrontato il discorso piloti, ma tutto lascia pensare che si arrivi alla riconferma della coppia Charles-Carlos, sempre che lo spagnolo con preferisca firmare con Audi.

Norris e’ certamente un gran pilota ma se la Ferrari dovesse sceglierlo significherebbe non credere più in Charles. E per ora non pare il caso.