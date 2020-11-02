Russell si schianta, i colleghi lo rincuorano. Da Hamilton a Pirro, piloti col cuore d’oro

Che cosa ha combinato George Russell a Imola lo avete ben presente. Si è girato da solo mentre seguiva la Safety Car, schiantando la sua Williams contro un muro mentre sognava di piazzarsi in zona punti. Che cosa sia successo dopo però, è qualcosa di insolito e anche di molto bello: la solidarietà dei suoi colleghi.

George ha postato su Instagram le sue scuse:

I’ll never forget this day, this mistake. I’ll learn from it, be stronger for it. I’m so sorry, to the whole team. No excuses.

Non dimenticherò mai questo giorno, questo errore. Imparerò da esso, sarò più forte per questo. Mi dispiace così tanto, a tutta la squadra. Niente scuse.

Ed ecco che a valanga sono arrivati i messaggi dei suoi avversari: Hamilton. Grosjean, Emanuele Pirro,

Hamilton: George, you were giving it your all. It’s ok to make mistakes and it’s ok to feel the pain. I’ve made more than I can remember. You’re great bud. Keep your head up and keep pushing, on to the next one!👊🏾

George, stavi dando il massimo. Va bene fare errori e va bene sentire il dolore. Ho fatto più di quanto possa ricordare. Sei un grande amico. Tieni la testa alta e continua a spingere, al prossimo

Pirro: I crashed in the warmup lap in 1885 F3000 when fighting for championship. It still hurts today, but it made me stronger.

High chin, look ahead and think of all the great things you have done so far….💪

Mi sono schiantato nel giro di riscaldamento nella F3000 del 1885 mentre lottavo per il campionato. Fa ancora male oggi, ma mi ha reso più forte. Mento alto, guarda avanti e pensa a tutte le grandi cose che hai fatto finora ….

Grosjean: Man, I know the feeling. Will take some time to forget it, but what you do is mega. Keep pushing

Amico, conosco la sensazione. Ci vorrà del tempo per dimenticarlo, ma quello che fai è mega. Continua a spingere

Coulthard: Small blip in a long career ahead of you in F1. Don’t worry about and keep showing us what you’re made of 👊

Un piccolo intoppo in una lunga carriera davanti a te in F1. Non preoccuparti e continua a mostrarci di che pasta sei fatto